Oppenheimer Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Graco in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 1st. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now expects that the industrial products company will earn $0.61 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.60. The consensus estimate for Graco’s current full-year earnings is $2.76 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Graco’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.75 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.92 EPS.

Get Graco alerts:

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $555.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.72 million. Graco had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 25.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS.

Graco Stock Performance

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on GGG. StockNews.com upgraded Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Graco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Graco from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Graco from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.00.

Shares of NYSE:GGG opened at $71.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.04 billion, a PE ratio of 26.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.36. Graco has a 12 month low of $56.48 and a 12 month high of $74.56.

Graco Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 18th were issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 17th. This is a boost from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Graco’s payout ratio is 35.21%.

Insider Activity

In other Graco news, insider Caroline M. Chambers sold 19,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total transaction of $1,331,917.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 48,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,399,500.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Caroline M. Chambers sold 19,041 shares of Graco stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total transaction of $1,331,917.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,599 shares in the company, valued at $3,399,500.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Angela F. Wordell sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.37, for a total transaction of $189,999.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $870,617.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GGG. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Graco by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,718,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $161,504,000 after purchasing an additional 687,000 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Graco by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,966,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $359,516,000 after acquiring an additional 598,982 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Graco by 213.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 679,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,397,000 after acquiring an additional 463,015 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Graco by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,402,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $380,358,000 after acquiring an additional 399,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Graco during the first quarter worth $24,447,000. Institutional investors own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

About Graco

(Get Rating)

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.