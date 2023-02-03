Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Graco Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:GGG)

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Graco in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Boroditsky now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.62 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.61. The consensus estimate for Graco’s current full-year earnings is $2.76 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Graco’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.84 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.09 EPS.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $555.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.72 million. Graco had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 21.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS.

GGG has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com raised Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Graco from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Graco from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised Graco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Graco currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

Shares of GGG stock opened at $71.42 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 3.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.75, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.80. Graco has a fifty-two week low of $56.48 and a fifty-two week high of $74.56.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 18th were given a $0.235 dividend. This is an increase from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 17th. Graco’s payout ratio is currently 35.21%.

In other Graco news, VP Angela F. Wordell sold 2,700 shares of Graco stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.37, for a total value of $189,999.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $870,617.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Caroline M. Chambers sold 19,041 shares of Graco stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total value of $1,331,917.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 48,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,399,500.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Angela F. Wordell sold 2,700 shares of Graco stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.37, for a total value of $189,999.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $870,617.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Graco by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 18,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Graco by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 522,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,140,000 after purchasing an additional 92,263 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Graco by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 93,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,434,000 after purchasing an additional 11,907 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in Graco by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 86,513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,819,000 after purchasing an additional 5,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Graco by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 25,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 4,567 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

