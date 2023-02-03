LSV Asset Management Sells 1,400 Shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

LSV Asset Management lowered its stake in shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 241,560 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.66% of Meritage Homes worth $16,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Meritage Homes by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,216,167 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $334,047,000 after purchasing an additional 23,652 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Meritage Homes by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,316,547 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $95,450,000 after purchasing an additional 7,448 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Meritage Homes by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 870,721 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,127,000 after purchasing an additional 4,989 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Meritage Homes by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 815,481 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,122,000 after purchasing an additional 36,114 shares during the period. Finally, Greenhaven Associates Inc. lifted its position in Meritage Homes by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 792,985 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,723,000 after purchasing an additional 58,426 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Meritage Homes from $130.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $87.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.00.

Shares of MTH stock opened at $116.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $95.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.43. Meritage Homes Co. has a 52 week low of $62.51 and a 52 week high of $117.22.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The construction company reported $7.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.03 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 15.79% and a return on equity of 29.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.25 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Meritage Homes Co. will post 12.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meritage Homes Corp. designs and builds single family homes. It offers variety of entry-level and first move-up homes. The firm operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment acquires constructs and markets single-detached houses. The Financial Services segment includes the operations of the company’s subsidiary, Carefree Title.

