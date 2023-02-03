Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Given New $125.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the game software company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.77% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Electronic Arts from $154.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Barclays decreased their target price on Electronic Arts from $132.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Electronic Arts from $154.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark decreased their target price on Electronic Arts from $188.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.26.

Shares of EA stock opened at $115.99 on Wednesday. Electronic Arts has a 52-week low of $109.24 and a 52-week high of $142.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $124.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.03.

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The game software company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($1.89). Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 14.08%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.80 earnings per share. Electronic Arts’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Electronic Arts will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.83, for a total value of $105,464.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,553,477.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Eric Charles Kelly sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.56, for a total value of $129,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,378.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.83, for a total value of $105,464.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,553,477.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,600 shares of company stock worth $4,148,786. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EA. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Electronic Arts in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Electronic Arts in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 2,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 70.1% in the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 262 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Electronic Arts in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

