Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Acquires 138 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BAH. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 0.5% in the third quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 21,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.5% in the third quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.1% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.6% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 3.3% in the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,289 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. 90.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BAH opened at $95.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $69.68 and a 12 month high of $112.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.54. The firm has a market cap of $12.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.65, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.61.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This is a positive change from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is currently 53.42%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.90.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

