Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Sold by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 970 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Aflac by 982.0% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,198,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995,240 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Aflac by 62.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,936,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,865,000 after buying an additional 1,897,212 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac in the third quarter valued at about $65,661,000. Maj Invest Holding A S raised its holdings in shares of Aflac by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 5,061,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,902,000 after buying an additional 715,304 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Aflac by 58.5% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,792,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,737,000 after acquiring an additional 661,438 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on AFL. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Aflac from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aflac in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Aflac from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Aflac from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

Aflac Stock Down 6.0 %

Shares of Aflac stock opened at $68.90 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $71.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.01. Aflac Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $52.07 and a fifty-two week high of $74.01. The firm has a market cap of $42.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 24.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This is an increase from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.41%.

Aflac announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 8th that allows the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.98, for a total transaction of $35,990.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,751 shares in the company, valued at $1,421,676.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 28,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.90, for a total transaction of $2,013,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,721 shares in the company, valued at $2,532,618.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.98, for a total transaction of $35,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,751 shares in the company, valued at $1,421,676.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 57,388 shares of company stock valued at $4,065,339. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Aflac

Aflac, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the followings segments: Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.). The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

Featured Stories

