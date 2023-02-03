Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $3.32 Million Stock Holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 112,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $3,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the second quarter worth $33,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 170.0% during the second quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 1,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 23.1% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the second quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OHI. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.89.

Shares of NYSE:OHI opened at $30.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.77. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a one year low of $24.81 and a one year high of $33.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.24 and a beta of 1.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.93%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.02%.

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities. Its goal is to provide strong returns for investors, while serving as the preferred capital partner to operators so they can concentrate on providing a high level of care for their resident-patients.

