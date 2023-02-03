Arizona State Retirement System Reduces Stock Position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 542 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in DaVita were worth $1,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of DaVita by 11.5% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 14,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares during the period. ING Groep NV increased its stake in DaVita by 16.5% in the second quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 11,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in DaVita in the third quarter valued at $7,108,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in DaVita by 8.4% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 360,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,864,000 after acquiring an additional 27,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in DaVita by 1.1% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 37,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,028,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

Get DaVita alerts:

DaVita Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:DVA opened at $85.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.63, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.22. DaVita Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.28 and a 1 year high of $124.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.06.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DaVita Company Profile

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut DaVita from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group cut DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $117.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Barclays reduced their target price on DaVita from $103.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $97.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded DaVita from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.17.

(Get Rating)

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DaVita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DaVita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.