Fairfield Bush & CO. Has $2.50 Million Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Fairfield Bush & CO. lowered its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,128 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 1.8% of Fairfield Bush & CO.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Fairfield Bush & CO.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 67,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,975,000 after purchasing an additional 5,327 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 88.9% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 175,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,049,000 after buying an additional 82,429 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 8.8% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.9% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 45,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,095,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.4% during the first quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 860,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,488,000 after purchasing an additional 20,528 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Barclays started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $198.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $185.23.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 0.4 %

In other news, CFO Joseph J. Wolk sold 14,781 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.60, for a total value of $2,654,667.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,812 shares in the company, valued at $6,431,835.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 76,923 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.78, for a total value of $13,598,447.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 126,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,354,891.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Joseph J. Wolk sold 14,781 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.60, for a total value of $2,654,667.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,431,835.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 198,365 shares of company stock worth $34,927,325 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $165.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $432.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.54. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $155.72 and a fifty-two week high of $186.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $174.84 and a 200 day moving average of $170.65.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.13. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 18.90%. The company had revenue of $23.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.06%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

