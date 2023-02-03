CAPROCK Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,310 CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,310 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of CDW by 205.0% during the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 11,998 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 8,064 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in CDW by 0.7% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 42,231 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,655,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in CDW by 18.1% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 50,956 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,029,000 after acquiring an additional 7,816 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network raised its stake in CDW by 9.2% during the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 1,678 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of CDW by 163.9% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 9,831 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 6,106 shares during the period. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CDW stock opened at $202.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.36 billion, a PE ratio of 26.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.14. CDW Co. has a twelve month low of $147.91 and a twelve month high of $203.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $187.73 and a 200-day moving average of $177.76.

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.05. CDW had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 121.34%. The firm had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.21 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CDW Co. will post 9.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CDW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of CDW from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of CDW from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of CDW from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of CDW from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.14.

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

