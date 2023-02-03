Commerce Bank Has $272,000 Holdings in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Commerce Bank cut its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 386 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Apollo Global Management by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,415,000 after acquiring an additional 11,816 shares during the period. Sunflower Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 6,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 3rd quarter valued at about $97,000. Poplar Forest Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 4,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. 68.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Apollo Global Management Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE APO opened at $72.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.46. The company has a market cap of $41.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.73. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.62 and a 12 month high of $74.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Apollo Global Management ( NYSE:APO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $670.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $621.08 million. Apollo Global Management had a positive return on equity of 64.38% and a negative net margin of 48.54%. On average, equities analysts expect that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on APO. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Apollo Global Management to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Apollo Global Management in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $59.50 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Apollo Global Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.45.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider John J. Suydam sold 33,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $2,333,310.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 328,962 shares in the company, valued at $23,027,340. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.88, for a total transaction of $1,297,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 431,486 shares in the company, valued at $27,994,811.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Suydam sold 33,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $2,333,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 328,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,027,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Apollo Global Management

(Get Rating)

Apollo Global Management, Inc provides asset management services. It offers its clients excess return at every point along the risk-reward spectrum from investment grade to private equity with a focus on three business strategies: yield, hybrid, and equity. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.