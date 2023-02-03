EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX – Get Rating) by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 768 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in POSCO were worth $44,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC raised its stake in POSCO by 58.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of POSCO during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in POSCO by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in shares of POSCO in the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of POSCO during the third quarter worth $120,000. 3.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
PKX has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet raised shares of POSCO from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut POSCO from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut POSCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th.
POSCO Stock Down 1.6 %
POSCO Profile
POSCO Holdings Inc engages in the production of steel products. It operates through the following divisions: Steel, Engineering & Construction and Trading. The Steel division produces cold rolled, hot rolled and stainless steel products, plates, wire rods and silicon steel sheets. The Engineering & Construction division engages in the planning, designing and construction of industrial plants, civil engineering projects, commercial and residential buildings.
