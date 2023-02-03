9,110 Shares in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) Acquired by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,110 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Rapid7 by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,281,948 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $587,565,000 after buying an additional 96,883 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 11.0% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,454,833 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $273,076,000 after buying an additional 243,040 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Rapid7 by 5.2% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,039,366 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $136,229,000 after buying an additional 99,953 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in Rapid7 by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,730,701 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,611,000 after acquiring an additional 77,350 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Rapid7 by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,603,819 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $178,409,000 after purchasing an additional 87,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

Rapid7 Stock Performance

Shares of RPD stock opened at $51.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.96 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.04. Rapid7, Inc. has a one year low of $26.49 and a one year high of $118.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Rapid7 ( NASDAQ:RPD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $175.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.13 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Rapid7, Inc. will post -1.87 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on RPD shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Rapid7 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $85.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Rapid7 from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rapid7 presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.89.

Insider Transactions at Rapid7

In related news, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 41,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.68, for a total transaction of $1,526,584.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 428,074 shares in the company, valued at $15,701,754.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 41,619 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.68, for a total transaction of $1,526,584.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 428,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,701,754.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy M. Adams acquired 2,500 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.00 per share, with a total value of $75,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 109,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,278,820. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 124,857 shares of company stock valued at $3,923,423. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Rapid7

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. The firm also offers security and product consulting services.

