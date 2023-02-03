ProShare Advisors LLC Cuts Position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,571 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in DaVita were worth $990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in DaVita by 1,388.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in DaVita by 88.6% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DaVita in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of DaVita by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AIA Group Ltd bought a new stake in shares of DaVita during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

DVA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $97.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded DaVita from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Barclays dropped their price target on DaVita from $103.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. TheStreet downgraded DaVita from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on DaVita from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.17.

Shares of DaVita stock opened at $85.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.63. DaVita Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.28 and a twelve month high of $124.81. The company has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.46 and its 200 day moving average is $82.06.

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

