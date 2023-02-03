Quantbot Technologies LP Boosts Stock Holdings in Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP)

Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Rating) by 2,076.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,075 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,658 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Simulations Plus were worth $440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Simulations Plus in the third quarter valued at $830,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Simulations Plus in the third quarter worth about $1,898,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Simulations Plus in the third quarter worth about $831,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 136.7% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 35,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 20,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 68.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 4,711 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on SLP. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Simulations Plus in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Simulations Plus from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Simulations Plus to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Simulations Plus from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th.

NASDAQ SLP opened at $42.41 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.08. The stock has a market cap of $862.20 million, a P/E ratio of 81.56 and a beta of 0.53. Simulations Plus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.58 and a 12-month high of $67.59.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 4th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.06). Simulations Plus had a net margin of 20.11% and a return on equity of 6.23%. The company had revenue of $11.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.44 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 6th. Investors of record on Monday, January 30th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 27th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.15%.

In other Simulations Plus news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.15, for a total value of $723,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,955,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,973,611.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Simulations Plus news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 17,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.70, for a total value of $704,357.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,937,268 shares in the company, valued at $156,309,539.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of Simulations Plus stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.15, for a total value of $723,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,955,010 shares in the company, valued at $142,973,611.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,314,890. 21.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Simulations Plus, Inc provides modeling and simulation software and consulting services supporting drug discovery, development research and regulatory submissions. The firm operates through the Software and Services segment. It designs and develops pharmaceutical simulation software to promote cost-effective solutions to a number of problems in pharmaceutical research and in the education of pharmacy and medical students.

