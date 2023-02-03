Hourglass Capital LLC Trims Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Hourglass Capital LLC lowered its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 950 shares during the period. Hourglass Capital LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 21,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,547,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 581,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,035,000 after buying an additional 14,073 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truadvice LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 3,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JNJ opened at $165.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.65. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $155.72 and a 12-month high of $186.69. The stock has a market cap of $432.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.54.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.13. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 35.94%. The company had revenue of $23.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.06%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JNJ. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $192.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.23.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, CFO Joseph J. Wolk sold 14,781 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.60, for a total value of $2,654,667.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,431,835.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 16,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.42, for a total transaction of $2,845,822.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,311 shares in the company, valued at $12,366,753.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Joseph J. Wolk sold 14,781 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.60, for a total value of $2,654,667.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,431,835.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 198,365 shares of company stock worth $34,927,325. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

