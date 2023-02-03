T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Forecasted to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $1.28 Per Share

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer issued their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for T-Mobile US in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 1st. Oppenheimer analyst T. Horan anticipates that the Wireless communications provider will post earnings per share of $1.28 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for T-Mobile US’s current full-year earnings is $6.57 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for T-Mobile US’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.68 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.67 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.68 EPS.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $20.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.66 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group set a $180.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of T-Mobile US from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US to $172.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded T-Mobile US from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.28.

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS opened at $146.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $145.45 and its 200 day moving average is $143.24. The company has a market cap of $182.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.34, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.56. T-Mobile US has a 52 week low of $116.91 and a 52 week high of $154.38.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 4,795 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,638 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,268 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 32,575 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,560,000 after purchasing an additional 5,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 4,965 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.86% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

