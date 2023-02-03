Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Has $290,000 Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 42.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,978 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,969 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Corning by 37.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,008,558 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $630,470,000 after purchasing an additional 5,451,525 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Corning by 109.6% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,151,038 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $99,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647,814 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Corning by 197.7% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,033,754 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $75,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350,499 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Corning by 254.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,298,059 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $37,670,000 after purchasing an additional 932,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in Corning by 298.8% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 987,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,100,000 after purchasing an additional 739,495 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLW opened at $36.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.69 billion, a PE ratio of 23.57, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.08. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $28.98 and a 12 month high of $43.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The electronics maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 9.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

GLW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Corning from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Corning from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Corning from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Fox Advisors lowered Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Corning from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications, advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and other technologies.

