A. O. Smith Co. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.79 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:AOS)

A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of A. O. Smith in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Boroditsky expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.79 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for A. O. Smith’s current full-year earnings is $3.31 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for A. O. Smith’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.90 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.98 EPS.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.07. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 6.28%. The business had revenue of $936.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $913.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. A. O. Smith’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis.

AOS has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson lowered their target price on A. O. Smith from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on A. O. Smith from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. TheStreet lowered A. O. Smith from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group lowered A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

Shares of NYSE:AOS opened at $70.40 on Friday. A. O. Smith has a fifty-two week low of $46.58 and a fifty-two week high of $75.53. The firm has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.48.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in A. O. Smith by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,241,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $497,519,000 after purchasing an additional 192,593 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 2.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,804,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $427,740,000 after purchasing an additional 225,462 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 3.2% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,332,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $236,931,000 after purchasing an additional 136,285 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 1.8% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 4,001,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $194,386,000 after acquiring an additional 70,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 1.3% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,426,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $187,342,000 after acquiring an additional 45,229 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

