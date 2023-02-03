Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) Trading Down 3.2%

Shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Get Rating) dropped 3.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $35.50 and last traded at $35.66. Approximately 47,366 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 426,817 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.82.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $29.50 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.75.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.83.

Artisan Partners Asset Management ( NYSE:APAM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The asset manager reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.03. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 20.82% and a return on equity of 99.80%. The firm had revenue of $226.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. This is an increase from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.47%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.45%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APAM. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 26.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,715 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after buying an additional 5,731 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 832,958 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,777,000 after purchasing an additional 24,651 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,175 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 3,673 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $256,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 134.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,939 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 24,053 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Artisan Partners Asset Management, Inc operates as an investment management company, which provides investment strategies to clients globally. It offers investment management services to institutions and through intermediaries that operate with institutional-like decision-making processes and have longer-term investment horizons, by means of separate accounts and mutual funds.

