AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) Issues Earnings Results

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $62.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.77 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 444.46% and a net margin of 0.71%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.58 earnings per share. AmerisourceBergen updated its FY 2023 guidance to $11.50-$11.75 EPS.

AmerisourceBergen Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of ABC stock opened at $158.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.53. AmerisourceBergen has a one year low of $134.63 and a one year high of $174.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $166.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.99, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

AmerisourceBergen Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is 24.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ABC. Cowen lowered their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Bank of America upgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $160.00 to $169.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Cowen cut their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.08.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 13,234,153 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.60, for a total transaction of $2,046,000,053.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,629,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,126,753,784.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 13,234,153 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.60, for a total value of $2,046,000,053.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,629,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,126,753,784.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.28, for a total value of $1,724,775.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 257,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,378,818.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,257,730 shares of company stock valued at $3,040,401,382 over the last ninety days. 28.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AmerisourceBergen

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $303,000. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $257,000. Institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

About AmerisourceBergen

(Get Rating)

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

Further Reading

