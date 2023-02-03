Brady (NYSE:BRC) Hits New 52-Week High at $54.00

Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $54.00 and last traded at $53.97, with a volume of 19615 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $53.47.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Brady in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Brady from $48.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th.

Brady Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.79.

Brady Announces Dividend

Brady ( NYSE:BRC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Brady had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 11.85%. The company had revenue of $322.57 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Brady Co. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 9th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Brady’s payout ratio is presently 30.36%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brady

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Brady during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Brady by 67.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Brady by 1,345.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Brady by 14.4% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Brady by 55.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.57% of the company’s stock.

Brady Company Profile

Brady Corp. engages in the manufacture and market of specialty materials and identification solutions that determines and protects premises, products, and people. The firm operates through the Identification Solutions (IDS) and Workplace Safety (WPS) segments. The IDS segment offers industrial and healthcare identification products.

Further Reading

