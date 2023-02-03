Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.06 EPS

Posted by on Feb 3rd, 2023

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXPGet Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($1.06), RTT News reports. Boston Properties had a net margin of 27.31% and a return on equity of 10.36%. The business had revenue of $789.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $732.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS.

Boston Properties Stock Up 5.4 %

BXP stock opened at $78.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.06. Boston Properties has a 1-year low of $64.03 and a 1-year high of $133.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.87.

Boston Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is presently 72.59%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,383,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,011,742,000 after acquiring an additional 404,123 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Boston Properties by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,026,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,430,779,000 after buying an additional 638,452 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Boston Properties by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,529,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $197,025,000 after buying an additional 125,874 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Boston Properties by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,389,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $178,978,000 after buying an additional 40,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in Boston Properties by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 638,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,203,000 after buying an additional 4,410 shares in the last quarter. 88.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BXP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price objective on Boston Properties from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Boston Properties to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Boston Properties from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. BTIG Research cut Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $91.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.79.

Boston Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

Recommended Stories

Earnings History for Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP)

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.