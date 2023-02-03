Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.06 EPS

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($1.06), RTT News reports. Boston Properties had a net margin of 27.31% and a return on equity of 10.36%. The business had revenue of $789.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $732.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS.
Boston Properties Stock Up 5.4 %
BXP stock opened at $78.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.06. Boston Properties has a 1-year low of $64.03 and a 1-year high of $133.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.87.
Boston Properties Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is presently 72.59%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analysts Set New Price Targets
BXP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price objective on Boston Properties from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Boston Properties to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Boston Properties from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. BTIG Research cut Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $91.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.79.
Boston Properties Company Profile
Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.
