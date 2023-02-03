Pro Reit (TSE:PRV) Receives “Sector Perform Under Weight” Rating from National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial restated their sector perform under weight rating on shares of Pro Reit (TSE:PRVGet Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Pro Reit’s FY2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

