Desjardins Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) – Research analysts at Desjardins upped their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for CGI in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 1st. Desjardins analyst J. Dubreuil now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $1.28 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.24. The consensus estimate for CGI’s current full-year earnings is $5.27 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for CGI’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.35 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.18 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.83 EPS.

CGI (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.02. CGI had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 11.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion.

CGI Stock Down 0.4 %

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on GIB. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on CGI from C$125.00 to C$133.00 in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on CGI from C$125.00 to C$140.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com raised CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Societe Generale downgraded CGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on CGI from C$135.00 to C$140.00 in a research note on Thursday.

NYSE GIB opened at $88.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $86.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.73. The company has a market capitalization of $21.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.92. CGI has a 52 week low of $72.23 and a 52 week high of $91.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CGI

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in CGI by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 185,524 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,537,000 after acquiring an additional 4,058 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in CGI by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 690,297 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,990,000 after acquiring an additional 26,998 shares during the period. Balentine LLC boosted its holdings in CGI by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 5,460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the period. Natixis purchased a new position in CGI during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,963,000. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CGI by 247.6% in the 2nd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 11,418 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $910,000 after buying an additional 8,133 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.54% of the company’s stock.

About CGI

CGI, Inc engages in the provision of information technology and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Western and Southern Europe, U.S. Commercial and State Government, Canada, U.S. Federal, Scandinavia and Central Europe, UK and Australia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics, Northwest and Central-East Europe, and Asia Pacific.

