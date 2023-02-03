Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Lowered by Analyst

The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Clorox in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.69 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.75. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Clorox’s current full-year earnings is $4.12 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Clorox’s FY2024 earnings at $5.50 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.24 EPS.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.32. Clorox had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 83.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on CLX. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Clorox from $124.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Clorox in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Clorox in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Clorox from $119.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Clorox from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clorox has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.08.

NYSE CLX opened at $141.00 on Friday. Clorox has a 1 year low of $120.50 and a 1 year high of $167.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $17.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.25, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $144.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.99.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 24th. Clorox’s payout ratio is 144.79%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLX. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Clorox by 18.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Clorox by 6.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in Clorox by 276.6% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 6,844 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Clorox by 0.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 683,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,073,000 after acquiring an additional 5,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Clorox by 81.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 24,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,410,000 after acquiring an additional 10,981 shares during the last quarter. 79.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment consists of cleaning products, professional products and vitamins, minerals and supplements mainly marketed and sold in the United States.

