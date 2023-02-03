Raymond James Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) – Stock analysts at Raymond James lifted their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for CGI in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 1st. Raymond James analyst S. Li now expects that the technology company will earn $1.26 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.25. The consensus estimate for CGI’s current full-year earnings is $5.27 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for CGI’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.28 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.06 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.43 EPS.

CGI (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. CGI had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 11.20%.

CGI Trading Down 0.4 %

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on GIB. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on CGI from C$125.00 to C$140.00 in a research note on Thursday. Desjardins increased their price objective on CGI from C$136.00 to C$140.00 in a research report on Thursday. CIBC upped their price objective on CGI from C$140.00 to C$146.00 in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of CGI from C$125.00 to C$133.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on CGI from C$135.00 to C$145.00 in a report on Thursday, December 22nd.

NYSE:GIB opened at $88.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.16 billion, a PE ratio of 18.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $86.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.73. CGI has a 12-month low of $72.23 and a 12-month high of $91.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in CGI in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CGI during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in CGI by 650.0% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 495 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. Tobam grew its holdings in shares of CGI by 231.6% during the second quarter. Tobam now owns 640 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CGI by 1,167.6% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the period. 48.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CGI, Inc engages in the provision of information technology and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Western and Southern Europe, U.S. Commercial and State Government, Canada, U.S. Federal, Scandinavia and Central Europe, UK and Australia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics, Northwest and Central-East Europe, and Asia Pacific.

