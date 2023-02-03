Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Expected to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $1.11 Per Share

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) – SVB Leerink lowered their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Pfizer in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 1st. SVB Leerink analyst D. Risinger now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $1.11 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.50. SVB Leerink has a “Market Perform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Pfizer’s current full-year earnings is $3.63 per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Pfizer’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.79 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.43 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.97 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.00 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.95 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.91 EPS.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $24.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.40 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.02% and a net margin of 31.27%. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Pfizer from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded Pfizer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.13.

NYSE:PFE opened at $44.34 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $248.89 billion, a PE ratio of 8.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.62. Pfizer has a fifty-two week low of $41.44 and a fifty-two week high of $56.32.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 26th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 29.93%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 528.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 12,401,164 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $542,675,000 after purchasing an additional 10,429,412 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,828,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,097,341,000 after purchasing an additional 6,972,650 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth about $311,238,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 493,584,761 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,599,270,000 after purchasing an additional 5,139,634 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 108.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,909,665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $409,483,000 after purchasing an additional 4,112,528 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

