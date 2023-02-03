Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Waste Management, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NYSE:WM)

Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Waste Management in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst N. Kaye now expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $1.33 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.35. The consensus estimate for Waste Management’s current full-year earnings is $6.17 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Waste Management’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.71 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.52 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.13 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.54 EPS.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.09). Waste Management had a return on equity of 32.91% and a net margin of 11.36%. The company had revenue of $4.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Waste Management from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group lowered shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $170.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Waste Management from $170.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.55.

Shares of Waste Management stock opened at $150.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.35. Waste Management has a twelve month low of $138.58 and a twelve month high of $175.98. The firm has a market cap of $61.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.72.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 4.6% in the second quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 1,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 0.4% during the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,387,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 4.7% during the second quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 3.3% during the second quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 1,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 0.6% during the second quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 10,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Waste Management news, Director John C. Pope sold 218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.76, for a total value of $33,737.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 55,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,637,000.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 8th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. Waste Management’s payout ratio is presently 48.24%.

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment consists of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment consists of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

