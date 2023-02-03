Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.73 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Johnson Controls International in a report issued on Thursday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst N. Kaye now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.73 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.74. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Johnson Controls International’s current full-year earnings is $3.48 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Johnson Controls International’s FY2024 earnings at $3.99 EPS.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS.

Johnson Controls International Price Performance

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on JCI. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $85.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.79.

Johnson Controls International stock opened at $64.57 on Friday. Johnson Controls International has a 52-week low of $45.52 and a 52-week high of $71.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $66.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.47. The firm has a market cap of $44.37 billion, a PE ratio of 35.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Johnson Controls International

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JCI. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 48.3% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 152.4% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 47.0% in the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 28,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total value of $1,877,948.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $527,780.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Johnson Controls International news, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 28,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total value of $1,877,948.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $527,780.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 1,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total transaction of $78,995.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $787,436.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is currently 76.09%.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of building products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

