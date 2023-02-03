Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 2,423 Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,423 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 2,082.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 779,242 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $61,054,000 after acquiring an additional 743,545 shares during the period. Amundi grew its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 23.6% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 1,120,993 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $87,890,000 after acquiring an additional 214,353 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 22.1% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 754,290 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $57,740,000 after acquiring an additional 136,431 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 121.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 137,809 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,797,000 after acquiring an additional 75,633 shares during the period. Finally, Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 3.2% during the second quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 2,174,087 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $166,478,000 after acquiring an additional 68,013 shares during the period. 81.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Ormat Technologies stock opened at $93.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.32 and a 52-week high of $101.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.15.

Ormat Technologies ( NYSE:ORA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $175.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.11 million. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 3.69% and a net margin of 9.27%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Corp Orix sold 3,750,000 shares of Ormat Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.75, for a total transaction of $329,062,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,238,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $635,185,131.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Corp Orix sold 3,750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.75, for a total value of $329,062,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,238,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $635,185,131.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Granot sold 743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $75,043.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,760 shares in the company, valued at $379,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,317,863 shares of company stock worth $378,959,334 in the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ORA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Ormat Technologies from $97.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ormat Technologies in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Ormat Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Ormat Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Ormat Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.00.

Ormat Technologies, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electricity, Product and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment focuses on the sale of electricity from the company’s power plants pursuant to power purchase agreements.

