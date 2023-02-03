LSV Asset Management Has $15.02 Million Holdings in Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX)

LSV Asset Management cut its position in Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 827,200 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 27,080 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Quanex Building Products were worth $15,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products by 229.6% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,661 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products by 63.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,316 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products by 43.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,938 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products by 49.4% in the second quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 3,643 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products by 16.5% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,608 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. 98.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Quanex Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

In other Quanex Building Products news, SVP Paul Cornett sold 2,000 shares of Quanex Building Products stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $940,675. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

NX stock opened at $26.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.87. Quanex Building Products Co. has a one year low of $18.00 and a one year high of $27.03. The stock has a market cap of $890.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.42.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 15th. The construction company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.18. Quanex Building Products had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 20.03%. The firm had revenue of $307.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.40 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Quanex Building Products Co. will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Quanex Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.99%.

Quanex Building Products Corp. engages in the manufacture of components sold to original equipment manufacturers in the building products industry. It also designs and produces energy-efficient fenestration products in addition to kitchen and bath cabinet components. The firm operates through the following segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, North American Cabinet Components, and Unallocated Corporate and Other.

