AXS Investments LLC Increases Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

AXS Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 349.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,436 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 2,671 shares during the quarter. AXS Investments LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 224.1% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners lifted its stake in Tesla by 200.0% in the third quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 96 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in Tesla in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Norway Savings Bank lifted its stake in Tesla by 200.0% in the third quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 105 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tevis Investment Management lifted its stake in Tesla by 230.3% in the third quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 109 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total transaction of $1,706,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,442,087.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,752 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.31, for a total value of $410,131.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 200,411 shares in the company, valued at $21,906,926.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total transaction of $1,706,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,442,087.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,519,082 shares of company stock worth $2,478,227,487 in the last three months. 25.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TSLA stock opened at $188.27 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $147.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $217.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $595.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.96, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.53. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.81 and a 1 year high of $384.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.21. Tesla had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The firm had revenue of $24.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. Tesla’s revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TSLA. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Tesla from $225.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on Tesla from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Tesla from $316.00 to $252.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Tesla from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Tesla from $250.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.97.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

