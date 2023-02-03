Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Has $92,000 Stock Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 81.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 896 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $92,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jump Financial LLC increased its position in Fastenal by 1,087.2% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 52,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,422,000 after acquiring an additional 48,163 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Fastenal by 45.2% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 45,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,279,000 after acquiring an additional 14,203 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Fastenal by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 7,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Fastenal by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its holdings in Fastenal by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 5,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jeffery Michael Watts bought 5,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $50.58 per share, with a total value of $300,445.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,940 shares in the company, valued at $300,445.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Stock Performance

Shares of FAST opened at $55.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.19. Fastenal has a 52 week low of $43.73 and a 52 week high of $60.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 3.96.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.38% and a net margin of 15.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. This is a boost from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FAST has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Fastenal from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 15th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fastenal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.14.

About Fastenal

(Get Rating)

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help manufacture products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. Its products include cutting tools and metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage and packaging power, transmission and motors, tools and equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics and pneumatics, plumbing, lifting and rigging, raw materials, fleet and automotive, welding, office products and furniture, and janitorial supplies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.