Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Decreases Stake in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 20,404 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NLY. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 1,817.0% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. 52.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Annaly Capital Management Trading Up 0.5 %

Annaly Capital Management stock opened at $24.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $11.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.34. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.11 and a 1 year high of $31.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.35.

Annaly Capital Management Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is 43.89%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NLY shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on Annaly Capital Management from $19.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Jonestrading started coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a report on Monday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.50 target price for the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on Annaly Capital Management to $18.50 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Annaly Capital Management to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Annaly Capital Management has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.55.

Annaly Capital Management Profile

(Get Rating)

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, Commercial Credit and Middle Market Lending. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

Featured Stories

