Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Acquired by AXS Investments LLC

AXS Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 349.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,436 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,671 shares during the quarter. AXS Investments LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 64 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 224.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners lifted its holdings in Tesla by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 96 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 29.9% during the second quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 100 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TSLA shares. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Tesla from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Argus reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla from $374.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Tesla from $340.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Tesla from $235.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.97.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.57, for a total value of $1,885,485.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,310,755.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Tesla news, CEO Elon Musk sold 4,400,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.63, for a total transaction of $843,172,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 445,617,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,393,668,494.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.57, for a total transaction of $1,885,485.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,310,755.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,519,082 shares of company stock valued at $2,478,227,487. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $188.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $595.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.96, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 2.10. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.81 and a 1-year high of $384.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $147.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $217.62.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $24.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.26 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

