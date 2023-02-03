Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Purchases 896 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 81.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SouthState Corp increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fastenal by 55.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Fastenal by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Institutional investors own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fastenal news, insider Jeffery Michael Watts bought 5,940 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $50.58 per share, for a total transaction of $300,445.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,445.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Fastenal Trading Up 6.5 %

FAST has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Fastenal from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Fastenal from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.14.

FAST opened at $55.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company has a market cap of $31.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.54. Fastenal has a fifty-two week low of $43.73 and a fifty-two week high of $60.74.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 34.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Fastenal Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a boost from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.68%.

Fastenal Profile

(Get Rating)

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help manufacture products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. Its products include cutting tools and metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage and packaging power, transmission and motors, tools and equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics and pneumatics, plumbing, lifting and rigging, raw materials, fleet and automotive, welding, office products and furniture, and janitorial supplies.

