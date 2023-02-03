Huntington National Bank Sells 2,625 Shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Huntington National Bank decreased its stake in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,449 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,625 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Gentex were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNTX. Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in Gentex by 14.7% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 8,683 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Gentex by 0.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 144,185 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,445,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Gentex in the third quarter worth approximately $940,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gentex during the 3rd quarter valued at $662,000. Finally, First National Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Gentex by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. First National Advisers LLC now owns 16,292 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 4,651 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GNTX opened at $30.26 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of 22.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.92. Gentex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.28 and a fifty-two week high of $32.07.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. Gentex’s payout ratio is 35.29%.

In other news, CFO Kevin C. Nash sold 6,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.42, for a total transaction of $199,349.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $664,803.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GNTX shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Gentex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Gentex to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Gentex from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.80.

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all the foregoing facilities.

