Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Acquired by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 200.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 231,864 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 154,635 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Tesla were worth $61,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Means Investment CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in Tesla by 219.9% during the third quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 6,455 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,712,000 after buying an additional 4,437 shares in the last quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Tesla by 125.6% during the third quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,511 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its position in shares of Tesla by 234.4% in the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 6,794 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after buying an additional 4,762 shares during the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 45.1% in the second quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 547 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its position in Tesla by 56.4% during the third quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 3,115 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla stock opened at $188.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $595.71 billion, a PE ratio of 51.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 2.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $147.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $217.62. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.81 and a 52 week high of $384.29.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $24.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.26 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 15.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.50, for a total transaction of $710,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,526 shares in the company, valued at $34,399,177. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.50, for a total transaction of $710,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,399,177. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Elon Musk sold 4,400,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.63, for a total transaction of $843,172,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 445,617,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,393,668,494.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,519,082 shares of company stock valued at $2,478,227,487 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on TSLA. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Tesla from $250.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Tesla from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Argus decreased their price target on shares of Tesla from $374.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Tesla from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.97.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

