Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Has $132,000 Stock Holdings in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,894 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kwmg LLC lifted its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 15,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP lifted its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 5.0% in the second quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 8,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 45,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,346,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 64.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. 66.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JEF opened at $39.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 1.43. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.88 and a 52 week high of $40.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Jefferies Financial Group ( NYSE:JEF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 12.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is 39.60%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Jefferies Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Jefferies Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.75.

Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate. The Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management segment consists of investments in Jefferies Group.

