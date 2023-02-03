Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Increases Position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 59,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,250 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $2,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Lincoln National by 11.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Lincoln National by 4.2% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Lincoln National by 2,066.8% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 17,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 16,948 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Lincoln National by 24.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 46,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,059,000 after purchasing an additional 9,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Lincoln National by 107.8% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 5,423 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LNC opened at $36.10 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. Lincoln National Co. has a 12 month low of $28.61 and a 12 month high of $76.40.

Lincoln National ( NYSE:LNC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($10.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($12.16). Lincoln National had a negative return on equity of 6.59% and a negative net margin of 10.52%. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Lincoln National Co. will post -4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.79, for a total value of $46,185.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,145.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LNC. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $53.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of Lincoln National from a “b-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $38.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $54.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $54.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lincoln National presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.36.

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. It operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

