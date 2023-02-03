ProShare Advisors LLC Has $973,000 Stock Position in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its position in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 64,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,866 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Physicians Realty Trust were worth $973,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sippican Capital Advisors grew its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 2.0% in the third quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 99,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,965 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $405,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 78.0% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 789,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,784,000 after buying an additional 346,158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Physicians Realty Trust alerts:

Physicians Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of DOC opened at $16.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 30.77, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Physicians Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $13.42 and a 1 year high of $18.83.

Physicians Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Physicians Realty Trust

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.64%. Physicians Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 173.59%.

In related news, Director Tommy G. Thompson acquired 17,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.16 per share, for a total transaction of $269,241.60. Following the purchase, the director now owns 19,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $288,949.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DOC has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Physicians Realty Trust from $16.50 to $14.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. KeyCorp upgraded Physicians Realty Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Friday, October 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.14.

Physicians Realty Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings, outpatient treatment facilities, acute and post-acute care hospitals, as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Physicians Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Physicians Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.