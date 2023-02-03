Fox Run Management L.L.C. Makes New $74,000 Investment in iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IHRT. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in iHeartMedia by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 61,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after buying an additional 21,269 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,041,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,715,000 after purchasing an additional 96,115 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,432,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,489,000 after purchasing an additional 956,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 35,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 6,342 shares in the last quarter. 72.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other iHeartMedia news, CEO Robert W. Pittman bought 14,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.22 per share, with a total value of $102,119.68. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,788,777 shares in the company, valued at $12,914,969.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ IHRT opened at $8.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.37. iHeartMedia, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.84 and a 12 month high of $21.53.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. The business had revenue of $988.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $982.71 million. iHeartMedia had a positive return on equity of 13.23% and a negative net margin of 6.05%. On average, analysts expect that iHeartMedia, Inc. will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IHRT. B. Riley decreased their price objective on iHeartMedia from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on iHeartMedia from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Barrington Research reduced their price objective on iHeartMedia to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, iHeartMedia has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.86.

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Multiplatform Group, Digital Audio Group, and Audio & Media Services Group. The Multiplatform Group segment offers broadcast radio stations, sponsorship, and live and virtual events; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,400 radio station affiliates.

