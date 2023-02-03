Fox Run Management L.L.C. Purchases New Stake in E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 13,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of E2open Parent by 17.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 144,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after buying an additional 21,793 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of E2open Parent by 55.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 110,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,000 after buying an additional 39,363 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of E2open Parent by 6.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,665,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,305,000 after buying an additional 1,422,730 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of E2open Parent during the first quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of E2open Parent during the first quarter worth approximately $228,000.

A number of research firms have commented on ETWO. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of E2open Parent in a report on Friday, October 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of E2open Parent to $10.50 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of E2open Parent from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on E2open Parent in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, E2open Parent currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.40.

In related news, CEO Michael Farlekas sold 13,000 shares of E2open Parent stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.83, for a total transaction of $75,790.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 269,478 shares in the company, valued at $1,571,056.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Michael Farlekas sold 13,000 shares of E2open Parent stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.83, for a total transaction of $75,790.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 269,478 shares in the company, valued at $1,571,056.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Peter Hantman sold 60,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total transaction of $424,707.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 166,195 shares in the company, valued at $1,165,026.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 124,000 shares of company stock worth $819,336 over the last ninety days. 5.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE ETWO opened at $6.98 on Friday. E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.89 and a fifty-two week high of $9.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software solutions orchestrate supply chains and realize value and return on investment for its blue-chip customers. Its software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their supply chain across channel shaping, demand sensing, business planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics, collaborative manufacturing, and supply management.

