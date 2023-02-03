EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 425 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 70.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,026 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Kraft Heinz by 197.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Kraft Heinz by 208.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 116,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,679,000 after purchasing an additional 78,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 1st quarter worth $293,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Melissa Werneck sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total value of $148,365.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 266,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,300,453.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

KHC opened at $39.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $48.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.08. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52-week low of $32.73 and a 52-week high of $44.87.

Several analysts recently weighed in on KHC shares. TheStreet upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Kraft Heinz in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on Kraft Heinz in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.17.

Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015, and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

