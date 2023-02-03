EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 238.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 948 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 668 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BK. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 149.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,104,949 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $338,058,000 after purchasing an additional 4,857,962 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 16.4% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 21,915,465 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $914,094,000 after buying an additional 3,087,942 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,646,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,278,963 shares of the bank’s stock worth $357,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127,786 shares during the period. Finally, Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.5% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 58,774,502 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,451,484,000 after purchasing an additional 883,395 shares during the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of New York Mellon Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE:BK opened at $50.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $40.55 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52 week low of $36.22 and a 52 week high of $64.63.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 12.87% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, January 23rd will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 20th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.03%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BK. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of New York Mellon presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.19.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segment. The Securities Services segment includes Asset Servicing business, which provides global custody, fund accounting, integrated middle-office solutions, transfer agency and data and analytics solutions.

