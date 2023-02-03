Prudential Financial Inc. Lowers Position in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Prudential Financial Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) by 56.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 46,795 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 60,614 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $4,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 196,298 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $14,369,000 after purchasing an additional 15,204 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 36,140 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,459 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 581,349 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $50,728,000 after acquiring an additional 7,748 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 65.5% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 17,728 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 7,016 shares during the period. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

Texas Roadhouse Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TXRH opened at $104.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of 27.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.54. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.58 and a fifty-two week high of $105.13.

Texas Roadhouse Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.92%.

In related news, insider Christopher C. Colson sold 1,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.08, for a total transaction of $158,628.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $485,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Christopher C. Colson sold 1,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.08, for a total transaction of $158,628.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $485,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Hernan E. Mujica sold 1,817 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.07, for a total value of $176,376.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 17,323 shares in the company, valued at $1,681,543.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,951 shares of company stock worth $4,479,180 in the last quarter. 4.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on TXRH. Citigroup raised their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $108.00 to $114.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James lowered Texas Roadhouse from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Texas Roadhouse to $121.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Stephens reduced their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Texas Roadhouse presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.05.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.