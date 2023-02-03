Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Shares Purchased by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $1,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPK. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Graphic Packaging during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $850,000. Flputnam Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging during the third quarter worth approximately $3,038,000. Commerce Bank bought a new position in Graphic Packaging during the third quarter worth $226,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd lifted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 43.3% during the third quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 19,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 3.4% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. 94.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GPK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group raised their target price on Graphic Packaging from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Citigroup lifted their price target on Graphic Packaging to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Graphic Packaging from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.75.

Graphic Packaging Stock Up 0.3 %

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

NYSE:GPK opened at $23.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.18. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 52-week low of $18.25 and a 52-week high of $24.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 18.18, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.97.

Graphic Packaging Holding Co engages in the provision of paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. The firm produces folding cartons, kraft paperboard, coated-recycled boxboard and multi-wall bags. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, Europe Paperboard Packaging, and Corporate and Other.

