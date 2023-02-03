Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) Shares Purchased by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank lifted its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ITCI. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 124.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 5,485 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP increased its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 54,082 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,516,000 after acquiring an additional 2,257 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,471 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 2,391 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 141.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 65,439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,044,000 after acquiring an additional 38,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1,501.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,492 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 3,274 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

ITCI opened at $49.74 on Friday. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.42 and a 12 month high of $66.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.98 and a beta of 1.10.

Intra-Cellular Therapies ( NASDAQ:ITCI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.29. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 158.39% and a negative return on equity of 45.52%. The business had revenue of $71.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.95 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Joel S. Marcus sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.82, for a total transaction of $254,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,485,621.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, EVP Michael Halstead sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total transaction of $2,686,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joel S. Marcus sold 5,000 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.82, for a total value of $254,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,233 shares in the company, valued at $1,485,621.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,083 shares of company stock valued at $4,760,165 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

ITCI has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $90.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.00.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.

