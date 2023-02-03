Vontobel Holding Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,838 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 279 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in CDW were worth $286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in CDW during the second quarter worth about $26,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CDW in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of CDW by 405.4% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 283 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of CDW in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CDW in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CDW alerts:

CDW Stock Up 1.5 %

CDW stock opened at $202.08 on Friday. CDW Co. has a 52 week low of $147.91 and a 52 week high of $203.35. The company has a market capitalization of $27.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $187.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.05. CDW had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 121.34%. The business had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.21 billion. On average, analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of CDW from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of CDW from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of CDW from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of CDW from $202.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of CDW from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CDW presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.14.

CDW Profile

(Get Rating)

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.